×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arthur: In-form Australia can win World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
86   //    01 Apr 2019, 10:00 IST
Australia-cropped
Australia celebrate their ODI series sweep of Pakistan

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes Australia are "definitely" capable of winning the Cricket World Cup following their one-day international series sweep.

Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash of Arthur's Pakistan thanks to Sunday's 20-run victory in the fifth and final ODI in Dubai.

Usman Khawaja (98), captain Aaron Finch (53), Shaun Marsh (61) and Glenn Maxwell (70) starred as Australia reached 327-7, with Pakistan limited to 307-7 from their 50 overs.

Australia have now won eight consecutive ODI matches and Arthur backed his former team to make a splash at the World Cup, which gets underway in May.

"I definitely think they are [capable of winning the World Cup]. They're travelling really well," Arthur said. "All the final jigsaw parts are coming together nicely.

"Australia look a very, very good side They will be a threat at the World Cup ... I think there's up to seven teams that can win the World Cup."

Steve Smith and David Warner are available for selection having served 12-month bans for their roles in last year's ball-tampering scandal.

Pat Cummins has been rested ahead of the showpiece tournament, while fellow paceman Mitchell Starc is hoping to be fit.

"You get Warner and Smith back, you put Starc and Cummins back into that line-up. It's pretty formidable," added Arthur, whose Pakistan were led by Haris Sohail's century.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ponting: Australia can win World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Players who can help Australia win the mega event
RELATED STORY
Series victory in India shows Australia can win World Cup - Finch
RELATED STORY
5 Records held by Australia in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why Pakistan can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can England finally win an ODI World Cup?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Indian cricketers who can help India lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
How the IPL 2019 can help India win the World Cup this year - 5 key points
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Australia seal the series with a resounding 80-run win 
RELATED STORY
Australia's World Cup and Ashes Bowling Coaches Appointed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 13 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 12 | Yesterday
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us