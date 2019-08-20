×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Australia not here to compete with Archer pace, insists Langer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    20 Aug 2019, 18:54 IST
Archercropped
Jofra Archer celebrates his first Test wicket

Justin Langer and Australia will not be drawn into an "emotional battle" to match Jofra Archer's pace by unleashing bouncers at the England batsmen.

Archer lit up the second Ashes Test with a ferocious display at Lord's, taking big wickets and notably delivering a ball that saw Steve Smith retire with a concussion.

The England star had struck Smith on the arm before hitting his neck, while he later sent a delivery straight into the face of concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne.

But despite Archer's aggressive display, Australia head coach Langer is confident his side have a plan they will stick to that does not involve going tit for tat with the paceman.

"We know what our plans are to beat England," Langer told a news conference. "What we're not going to do is get caught up in an emotional battle of who is going to bowl the quickest bouncers.

"We're here to win the Test match, not to see how many helmets we can hit. That's the truth. We are literally here to win the Test match. We have our plans to beat England.

"Mike Atherton said a really interesting thing to me the other day in an interview: 'It seems a really different Australia team - in the past, you puff your chests out and you grow your beards and you're all tough and bowl as fast as you want'.

"No, we're here to win the Test match - not to see how many bruises we can give. That's not winning Test matches. Trust me, you can't get out with a bruise on your arm.

Advertisement

"We'll just keep continuing. We'll pick the team that we think will win.

"This is a different ground. I think the wicket will be quite slow, it's not going to be as fast as some of the other wickets we've seen - that's my understanding of what I've been told about playing here.

"I'm sure the bouncer will still be part of every bowler's armoury. If it helps us get batsmen out, then we'll use it. Otherwise, we'll keep sticking to the plan."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
YRK 232/10 & 338/10 (101.3 ov)
NOT 184/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Tea: Yorkshire lead Nottinghamshire by 386 runs
YRK VS NOT live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
SL VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Physical Disability World Series
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us