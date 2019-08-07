×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Injured Stone ruled out of Lord's Test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    07 Aug 2019, 16:46 IST
Stonecropped
England paceman Olly Stone

Luckless England paceman Olly Stone has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test due to a reoccurrence of a back injury.

Stone impressed with the ball on his Test debut against Ireland last month but missed out on a place in the side to face Australia in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old quick flew home from England's tour of the West Indies earlier this year due to a bone stress injury to his lower back and has suffered another setback.

Warwickshire revealed the paceman will be out for two weeks due to another lower back issue on his left side, which he sustained in training at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Sport director Paul Farbrace said: "It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury.

"At the moment there's a bit of inflammation, but he will undergo a scan later this afternoon [Wednesday] so that we know the full course of treatment that he can undertake with the club's medical team and with the support of the ECB.

"In the meantime, he needs to rest up before he can get his body strong again and ready to deal with the demands of being a fast bowler."

Jofra Archer is set to make his Test debut at Lord's next week after James Anderson suffered a recurrence of a calf injury on day one of England's defeat in Birmingham.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 11
INU 102/5 (21.0 ov)
BAU
LIVE
India Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
INU VS BAU live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Global T20 Canada
Physical Disability World Series
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us