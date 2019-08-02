×
Ashes 2019: Rory Burns completes timely maiden hundred as Australia hit back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    02 Aug 2019, 21:46 IST
Rory Burns - cropped
Rory Burns on day two of the first Ashes Test

Rory Burns completed a hugely significant maiden Test hundred after England had been rocked by two early-evening wickets on day two of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Burns averaged just 22 from seven Tests ahead of his Ashes debut, but the Surrey opener picked an opportune time to assuage doubts over his credentials at the highest level, as his side replied to Australia's first-innings total of 284.

The left-hander shared 132 with captain Joe Root (57) following Jason Roy's early departure, but then lost Joe Denly and Jos Buttler in quick succession after tea as a change of ball heralded an improvement in fortunes for Australia.

However, Burns held firm and brought up his century from 224 deliveries in the company of vice-captain Ben Stokes.

England were 205-4 when Burns moved to three figures, trailing by 79 and hoping to secure a substantial lead, particularly given the uncertainty over whether James Anderson will be fit to bowl in Australia's second innings.

Burns rode his luck at times and was fortunate on two counts after being rapped on the pad by Nathan Lyon on 21. Umpire Joel Wilson incorrectly turned down Australia's appeal and the tourists declined the opportunity to review when they could have overturned that decision.

Following that scare, Burns showed plenty of grit and determination to surpass his previous Test best of 84. After some nervy moments in the nineties and 10 deliveries on 99, he reached his hundred by scampering through for a quick single off Lyon.

