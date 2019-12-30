×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Australia add Short to ODI squad for India tour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST
D
D'Arcy Short in action against Melbourne Stars

Australia have added D'Arcy Short to their ODI squad for the upcoming tour of India.

The opening batsman has been drafted in as a replacement for Sean Abbott, who is expected to miss between three and four weeks with a side strain sustained during the Sydney Sixers' Big Bash League fixture against Sydney Thunder last Friday.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said: "It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup.

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. 

"His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad."

Short has played four ODIs for Australia, the last of which came against South Africa in November 2018.

Australia will play three ODIs in India between January 14 and 19.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Thu, 26 Dec
AUS 467/10 & 168/5
NZ 148/10 & 240/10
Australia won by 247 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 02:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us