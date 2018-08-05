Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh beats West Indies in 2nd T20

Associated Press
NEWS
News
189   //    05 Aug 2018, 09:55 IST
AP Image

LAUDERHILL, Florida (AP) — Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs in a Twenty20 international cricket match on Saturday to level a three-match series at one apiece.

After winning the toss and batting, Bangladesh made 171-5, before its bowlers made regular breakthroughs to restrict the West Indies to 159-9 in reply.

Bangladesh's victory was built on a 90-run partnership between Tamim Iqbal and captain Shakib al Hasan, who came together with Bangladesh's innings faltering after the loss of early wickets.

West Indies spinner Ashley Nurse (2-25) took wickets in consecutive overs at the start of the Bangladesh innings, before seamer Keemo Paul (2-39) dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 18 to leave the visitors at 48-3 in the eighth over.

Shakib, 60 off 38 balls, then joined Tamim, 74 from 44 balls, to steady the innings for Bangladesh.

The West Indies' also had a shaky start to its innings, losing Evin Lewis lbw to Mustafizer Rahman in the second over.

Mustafizer (3-50) then took the prize wicket of Andre Russell caught behind for 17 in the fourth over, before experienced duo of Marlon Samuels and Dinesh Ramdin also departed cheaply to leave West Indies at 58-4.

Andre Fletcher and Rovman Powell, 43 from 34, then combined for a 48-run stand before spinner Nazmul Islam had Fletcher (43 from 38 balls) caught by Shakib to end the revival.

Nazmul (3-28) took the wickets of Nurse and Paul in the final over to secure the series-leveling victory for Bangladesh, after it lost the first game by seven wickets on Tuesday.

The final game of the series is at the same venue on Sunday.

