Bloodied Watson needed stitches after IPL final heroics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
74   //    14 May 2019, 15:08 IST
ShaneWatson - cropped
Shane Watson in action for the Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson needed six stitches in his gashed knee after hauling the Chennai Super Kings agonisingly close to Indian Premier League glory.

The Mumbai Indians prevailed in last-ball drama, with Lasith Malinga holding his nerve to trap Shardul Thakur lbw and secure a one-run win.

Watson was run out for 80 in the final over and veteran team-mate Harbhajan Singh revealed he went above and beyond in Hyderabad.

A dark red patch became visible on Watson's right leg during his innings – the only factor that prevented the Australian all-rounder from keeping his struggles entirely under wraps.

"Can you guys see the blood on his knee [?] He got six stitches after the game ... got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone," Harbhajan posted on his Instagram story.

"That's our @srwatson33. Almost pulled it [off] for us."

In a separate post, the off-spinner added: "Respect brother, what a LEGEND. @srwatson33 given (sic) sweat, blood and everything for the team. INSPIRING."

Watson finished the 2019 IPL campaign with 398 runs from his 17 matches at a strike rate of 127.56.

