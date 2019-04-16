×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Botham: Late changes to World Cup squad would not help England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
221   //    16 Apr 2019, 23:32 IST
England - cropped
England's ODI team

Ian Botham does not envisage any surprise new faces being called into England's Cricket World Cup squad despite mounting speculation regarding Jofra Archer.

Hosts England are set to name their provisional 15-man group for the tournament on Wednesday, with the final squads to be finalised by the ICC on May 23.

While Eoin Morgan has a settled side, Barbados-born all-rounder Archer is now eligible to play for England and has spoken in recent months of his desire to be called up.

But England great Botham does not foresee drastic changes to Morgan's top-ranked one-day international team.

"No, you don't give people a chance when you're actually at the World Cup," Botham told Omnisport.

"No, this team's been working together, it's been bonding, you understand what the guy on the left is doing and the guy on the right and that's very important. I don't think there will be many changes, if any.

"I think Eoin Morgan has pretty much made his mind up on the situation and if you did anything to disrupt it, I don't think it would help the team."

Sussex man Archer has consistently impressed in limited-overs cricket, playing a key role for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, as well as starring for Indian Premier League outfit Rajasthan Royals.

Archer took 3-15 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, while England seamers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes each argued bringing a fresh face in could have a destabilising impact upon Morgan's in-form squad.

Omnisport
NEWS
ICC World Cup 2019: Indian squad selection sounds like a mixed bag of balance and lost opportunity
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Ian Botham dominates BCCI Centenary Test and a great gesture from Vishy
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: An alternative XI of Indian players who missed the World Cup ticket
RELATED STORY
Pant, Rayudu miss out on India's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: Virender Sehwag picks his squad for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Indian players from the 2015 World Cup squad who could be missed
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India's possible middle order combinations
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why India's 2019 World Cup squad is better than their 2015 squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing India's squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Predicted 15-member Indian squad for the mega event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 32 | Today
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 31 | Yesterday
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us