Botham: Late changes to World Cup squad would not help England

England's ODI team

Ian Botham does not envisage any surprise new faces being called into England's Cricket World Cup squad despite mounting speculation regarding Jofra Archer.

Hosts England are set to name their provisional 15-man group for the tournament on Wednesday, with the final squads to be finalised by the ICC on May 23.

While Eoin Morgan has a settled side, Barbados-born all-rounder Archer is now eligible to play for England and has spoken in recent months of his desire to be called up.

But England great Botham does not foresee drastic changes to Morgan's top-ranked one-day international team.

"No, you don't give people a chance when you're actually at the World Cup," Botham told Omnisport.

We name our preliminary World Cup squad tomorrow! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/OkfDdifhdx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 16, 2019

"No, this team's been working together, it's been bonding, you understand what the guy on the left is doing and the guy on the right and that's very important. I don't think there will be many changes, if any.

"I think Eoin Morgan has pretty much made his mind up on the situation and if you did anything to disrupt it, I don't think it would help the team."

Sussex man Archer has consistently impressed in limited-overs cricket, playing a key role for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, as well as starring for Indian Premier League outfit Rajasthan Royals.

Archer took 3-15 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, while England seamers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes each argued bringing a fresh face in could have a destabilising impact upon Morgan's in-form squad.