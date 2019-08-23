Boult and Southee leave Sri Lanka reeling as rain cancels day two

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 23 Aug 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trent Boult celebrates his 250th Test wicket

Trent Boult and Tim Southee inflicted damage to Sri Lanka's batting order before the second day of the second Test against New Zealand was called off due to rain.

After resuming on 85-2, Sri Lanka were ticking along nicely when captain Dimuth Karunaratne (65) brought up his fifty.

But New Zealand's seamers soon came into play – Boult (2-33) claiming his 250th Test wicket as Angelo Mathews edged a pull through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Boult moved on to 251 four balls later, with Kusal Perera misreading a delivery that nipped straight back into his pads, departing without scoring to leave Sri Lanka 93-4.

Unfortunately the weather has had the final say on day two. We’ve captured 4 wickets in the only session available with Sri Lanka 144-6 after 66 overs. See you tomorrow #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ih7WPc4wgO — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 23, 2019

Karunaratne steadied the ship, while Dhananjaya de Silva (31 not out) had a lucky escape when Boult's day took a turn for the worse.

The Black Caps bowler waved away other fielders after De Silva looped an edge high into the air, only for Boult to drop what should have been a simple catch.

Sri Lanka's captain was the next to go, however, as Southee (2-40) drew Karunaratne into a sloppy drive and Watling pouched the edge.

Not to be outdone by Boult, Southee bettered his team-mate's earlier feat, Niroshan Dickwella giving Watling another catch three balls later.

Dilruwan Perera and De Silva managed to hold firm until lunch, with the rains that plagued day one returning during the break, ending play for the day with Sri Lanka on 144-6.