×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Boult and Southee leave Sri Lanka reeling as rain cancels day two

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    23 Aug 2019, 17:32 IST
Boult - cropped
Trent Boult celebrates his 250th Test wicket

Trent Boult and Tim Southee inflicted damage to Sri Lanka's batting order before the second day of the second Test against New Zealand was called off due to rain.

After resuming on 85-2, Sri Lanka were ticking along nicely when captain Dimuth Karunaratne (65) brought up his fifty.

But New Zealand's seamers soon came into play – Boult (2-33) claiming his 250th Test wicket as Angelo Mathews edged a pull through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Boult moved on to 251 four balls later, with Kusal Perera misreading a delivery that nipped straight back into his pads, departing without scoring to leave Sri Lanka 93-4.

Karunaratne steadied the ship, while Dhananjaya de Silva (31 not out) had a lucky escape when Boult's day took a turn for the worse.

The Black Caps bowler waved away other fielders after De Silva looped an edge high into the air, only for Boult to drop what should have been a simple catch.

Sri Lanka's captain was the next to go, however, as Southee (2-40) drew Karunaratne into a sloppy drive and Watling pouched the edge.

Not to be outdone by Boult, Southee bettered his team-mate's earlier feat, Niroshan Dickwella giving Watling another catch three balls later.

Dilruwan Perera and De Silva managed to hold firm until lunch, with the rains that plagued day one returning during the break, ending play for the day with Sri Lanka on 144-6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 06:30 PM
IND 203/6 (68.5 ov)
WI
Day 1 | Stumps: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | 09:45 AM
SL 144/6 (66.0 ov)
NZ
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS NZ live score
3rd Test
AUS 179/10
ENG 54/6 (24.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: England trail Australia by 125 runs with 4 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us