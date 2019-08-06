BREAKING NEWS: England paceman Anderson out of second Ashes Test

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 353 // 06 Aug 2019, 14:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England paceman James Anderson

James Anderson will miss the second Ashes Test against Australia due to a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

After bowling four overs on day one at Edgbaston on Thursday, Anderson left the field due to feeling tightness in his right calf.

The 37-year-old seamer had a scan later in the day and despite batting in both of England's innings he did not feature again in the field, as Australia - inspired by Steve Smith - won by 251 runs.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker will now miss the second match of the series, which starts at Lord's on August 14, and will continue to be evaluated.

An ECB statement said: "[An] MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

"He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the rest of the Ashes series."

Also read – Ashes Most runs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Ashes live score, news, results, Ashes Schedule 2019, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.