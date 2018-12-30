×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bumrah development 'very scary', says Kohli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
160   //    30 Dec 2018, 12:35 IST
JaspritBumrah - Cropped
India paceman Jasprit Bumrah

India captain Virat Kohli believes it is "very scary" just how well paceman Jasprit Bumrah has started his Test career.

Bumrah, 25, made his Test debut in January and has taken 48 wickets at an average of 21.02 in nine matches in 2018.

The paceman helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday as they beat Australia by 137 runs in Melbourne to take a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Bumrah was named the player of the match after taking 9-86 and Kohli hailed the right-arm paceman.

"The way he has matured in Test cricket and the areas he is bowling so soon, so quickly in his Test career is a very scary sign for all the batsmen around the world," Kohli told a news conference.

"In Test cricket if there is a pitch like Perth, I wouldn't want to face Jasprit Bumrah to be honest, because once he's on a roll he can really crank it up."

Bumrah had already impressed in the limited-overs formats before getting his chance in Tests.

Kohli said Bumrah's approach was what separated him from other fast bowlers around the world.

Advertisement

"He was showing amazing levels of energy and fitness in white-ball cricket, hence, he was so good because he was not giving runs with the new ball, he was getting wickets and then he would come back in the death overs and not one loose delivery," he said.

"He was training like he wanted to play Test cricket. The mindset he has is what separates him from anyone else in the world.

"He looks at a pitch and he doesn't think it's a hard toil, he thinks wickets, he thinks 'how can I make a breakthrough?' for the team.

"Your mindset separates you from the rest."

Omnisport
NEWS
Why Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable to Indian cricket as...
RELATED STORY
Scary photo of Marcus Harris' helmet after being hit by a...
RELATED STORY
India surprised by contentious Kohli decision - Bumrah
RELATED STORY
Decoding the success combination of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah - The boy with the Golden Arm
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Jasprit Bumrah reminds me of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Twitter reacts as Aussies...
RELATED STORY
Kohli, Bumrah maintain No. 1 spot in latest ICC ODI rankings
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Bumrah pitches in as India leave Australia on...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah breaks Indian record for most Test wickets...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us