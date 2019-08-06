×
Dale Steyn retires: South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker in Opta numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Aug 2019, 00:48 IST
dalesteyn - Cropped
South Africa's leading Test wicket taker Dale Steyn

The Test career of one of South Africa's greatest ever players is over after Dale Steyn decided to give up red-ball cricket on Monday.

Over the past 15 years, paceman Steyn has been one of the most feared bowlers in the longest format of the game.

Steyn retires after 93 Tests and as his country's all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

Injuries have plagued Steyn over the past few years but he remains one of the all-time great seamers and we have analysed his best numbers with the help of Opta.

439 – Steyn accumulated 439 Test wickets from his 93 matches, placing him at the top of the Proteas' all-time list. Shaun Pollock is next on the list with 421.

5th – The 36-year-old's return is the fifth most in Test cricket among seamers. It is also the eighth best overall.

7-51 – Steyn recorded his best-ever Test-match figures of 7-51 against India in 2010. It is the second best by a South African in the longest format.

26 – Many a side have crumbled against Steyn. On 26 occasions he has finished a Test match with a five-for.

22.95 – Steyn's average of 22.95 is better than the likes of James Anderson, Courtney Walsh and Wasim Akram.

0 – His last Test was against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth in February this year. Steyn failed to take a wicket across both innings, bowling 18 overs. 

