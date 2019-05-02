×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni's Super Kings thrash challengers Delhi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    02 May 2019, 00:32 IST
Dhonicropped
Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returned to action to lead Chennai Super Kings to a dominant 80-run defeat of Delhi Capitals in a clash between the top two in the Indian Premier League.

Captain Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja all missed the humbling defeat by Mumbai Indians last time out, yet they were back on Wednesday and helped their side return to winning ways.

Du Plessis was not quite at his imperious best and contributed to a slow start, but Dhoni made an unbeaten 44 off 22 late on - after Suresh Raina's 59 - and a total of 179-4 left the Capitals with plenty of work to do.

Although an initially impressive response saw Shreyas Iyer make 44, Delhi lost the last eight wickets for 47 runs to be all out for 99 as Jadeja (3-9) and Imran Tahir (4-12) made hay.

 

SLUGGISH START FROM SUPER KINGS

The Super Kings crawled along at the start of the powerplay, registering just three singles in each of their first three overs, before Shane Watson departed for a nine-ball duck in the fourth.

Chennai improved only to 27-1 by the end of the six-over restrictions and they were 53-1 through 10 overs, seemingly on course for a below-par total.

Raina had arrived to the middle by then, though, and the pace finally picked up when Du Plessis (39) sent Axar Patel to Shikhar Dhawan, allowing Dhoni to dazzle in the closing stages.

Advertisement

DHONI DELIVERS AT CRUCIAL TIME

Raina hit three boundaries in succession shortly before departing in the 15th over, having provided all 15 runs in his brief third-wicket stand with Dhoni.

The scoring simply ramped up from there and Dhoni smashed four fours and three sixes, while Jadeja made 25 from 10, helping the Super Kings hit 53 from the final three overs against a Delhi attack without Kagiso Rabada.

It was a much-needed intervention, too, as the Capitals started in fine fashion, ending the powerplay on a competitive 59-2.

REMARKABLE COLLAPSE ENDS CHASE EARLY

The wicket of Dhawan (19) midway through the sixth over appeared to derail Delhi and their response to losing the opener was to fold in a hurry.

Rishabh Pant (5) and Colin Ingram soon departed (1), while Patel and Sherfane Rutherford went to Tahir in the same over, leaving the score at 83-6.

It became more brutal still when Jadeja saw Dhoni stump both Chris Morris for a first-ball duck and Iyer – who faced 33 deliveries, managing four boundaries as well as a solitary six - as the Capitals lost all composure.

A run out did not aid Delhi as they bowled out with 22 balls remaining to slip two points behind Chennai in the standings.

Advertisement
IPL 2019: How Chennai Super Kings can still fail to qualify for the playoffs
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How Chennai Super Kings might still miss out on the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What does it take to supersede the Super Kings?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: One bold change Chennai Super Kings should make
RELATED STORY
Watson ends drought as Super Kings go top
RELATED STORY
Why Chennai Super Kings will be the team to beat!
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 50
CSK 3/0 (2.5 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 49 | Yesterday
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals need 22 runs to won from 1.4 overs
RCB VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us