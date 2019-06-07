England could drop Rashid, hints Morgan

England spinner Adil Rashid

Eoin Morgan has suggested England might consider dropping Adil Rashid for Liam Plunkett as they look to bounce back from defeat last time out at the Cricket World Cup.

Hosts and favourites England lost by 14 runs to Pakistan on Monday, with spinner Rashid contributing disappointing figures of 0-43 from five overs.

Seamers have been favoured on Cardiff's green wicket in the first week of the competition and captain Morgan hinted that his side could follow suit against Bangladesh on Saturday.

"There's a chance we might go to four seamers," he told BBC Sport, with Plunkett, who lost his place to fit-again Mark Wood against Pakistan, seemingly set to benefit.

"The wicket that we saw yesterday looked similar to the wickets that have been played on here previously. With weather around as well, there's a chance we will look into changing the team."

However, for the sake of all the sides involved in the tournament, Morgan is hopeful the forecast bad weather will turn.

"Yeah, I think the weather will have an impact," he told a pre-match news conference. "It's something we spoke about, having the tournament at home, it will impact it at some stage.

"We do want it to turn, because it has a big impact on every team. We've seen that two years ago in the Champions Trophy.

"Australia only played one game, which is not what you want in a competition, and it has a big effect on how the wickets will play and be prepared and the groundsmen have an extremely difficult job preparing three wickets, as opposed to just one, for one game.

"So I think everybody would like to see it turn."

While many captains might prefer their players to focus on themselves, Morgan acknowledges England are paying attention to the fortunes of their rivals.

"Being a World Cup year and with everybody loving cricket, the majority of the guys will keep an eye on the results regardless," he said.

"We talk in the changing room about certain things that happen, certain trends. That's part of being open to try and learn throughout the tournament. Guys are watching the majority of the games."