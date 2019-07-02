×
England determined to shake off memories of Wellington drubbing

02 Jul 2019, 22:00 IST
Eoin Morgan - cropped
Eoin Morgan will look for England to impress again

England captain Eoin Morgan admits the Cricket World Cup thumping that New Zealand gave his team four years ago was the lowest point of his time at the helm.

On Wednesday, England face the Black Caps at The Riverside in need of victory to secure a semi-final spot.

The match has brought back memories of the teams' World Cup meeting at Wellington in February 2015, when England were skittled out for 123 and lost by eight wickets as Brendon McCullum blasted his side towards the target in just 12.2 overs.

Morgan's men failed to reach the quarter-finals of that tournament but have rebuilt and entered this year's event as favourites, boosted by their status as hosts.

When asked about the Wellington match, Morgan said: "It was as close to rock bottom as I've been, certainly as a captain, as a player. Being beaten off the park like that is humiliating.

"I think the influence throughout that whole World Cup on all the other teams around the world was quite extreme.

"New Zealand proved a point that you can be really good humans and grow the game and play cricket in your own way and win at the same time, which is incredibly eye-opening for a lot of countries around the world.

"I thought that rubbed off on everybody in the World Cup."

England are emboldened ahead of their rematch with New Zealand by their victory last time out against India, while the 2015 runners-up have lost two in a row.

"I think the most satisfying thing from the last game from our side is that we went out and played our brand of cricket," Morgan said.

"It felt more like the way that we play and the fact that we won doing that is extremely encouraging."

