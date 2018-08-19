England dominate opening session as Indian tail fails to wag

Nottingham, Aug 19 (PTI) India's tail failed to wag as England dismissed the visitors for 329 in their first innings before reaching 46 for no loss at lunch on the second day of the second cricket Test, here today.

Resuming at overnight score of 307 for six at Trent Bridge, the remaining four Indian batsmen could add just 22 runs in 7.5 overs as England bowled out the visitors in 94.5 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 97, while Ajinkya Rahane made 81.

For England, James Anderson (3/64), Stuart Broad (3/72) and Chris Woakes (3/75) picked up three wickets apiece.

At the break, Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 21 runs, while Keaton Jennings was batting on 20 not out. England still trail India by 283 runs.

India's opening pacers Mohammed Shami (0/23) and Jasprit Burmah (0/16) lost control of the proceedings as the English openers weathered the first couple of overs to score at 5-run an over thereafter.

The Indian slip cordon helped them as Jennings edged through the vacant fourth slip when he was on 1.

Bumrah bowled a predominantly leg stump line and failed to exert himself, while Shami gave away width as the ball didn't swing much early on despite cloud cover.

Earlier, play was delayed by 30 minutes due to morning rain.

Thereafter, all eyes were on youngster Rishabh Pant (24) but he only added two runs to his overnight score as Broad worked him over with angled deliveries.

Pant played on in the fifth over of the day, and afterwards India's tail threw in the towel quickly.

Broad also accounted for R Ashwin (14) who was bowled with an incoming delivery that ricocheted onto the stumps off his pads.

Ashwin had earlier been left off on nought when Jos Buttler ducked under a catch at slip, and then again on 13 when Olliver Pope dropped him at fourth slip.

Shami (3) and Bumrah (0) hardly provided any resistance as Anderson cleaned them up off successive deliveries in the 95th over.

Shami just went for a skier, while Bumrah presented absolutely no defence as India's long tail failed to wag again.

Even so, this was India's highest total on English soil after being put into bat. The Indians had earlier scored 295 at Lord's in 2014