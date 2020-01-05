England in strong position with 155-run lead over SAfrica

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England leads South Africa by 155 runs and is moving into a match-winning position on Day 3 of the second test at Newlands on Sunday.

England went confidently to tea on 109-2 in its second innings and is on course to level the four-match series with two to play.

Dom Sibley was 44 not out and captain Joe Root the new batsman alongside him on 7 not out.

South Africa, trying to cling on, had just one breakthrough in the second session to go with its lone wicket in the first.

Joe Denly was out for 31 caught off a top-edge trying to hook a short ball from Anrich Nortje. He was caught at fine leg by Dwaine Pretorius. Opener Zak Crawley was the only England batsman to fall before lunch, caught behind off Kagiso Rabada for a rapid 25.

Earlier, Ben Stokes and James Anderson hit personal milestones to help England fight its way back into the series.

Stokes equaled the world record for a fielder with five catches in South Africa's first innings. Anderson took 5-40 to finish off the home team, which was 223 all out right at the start of the day.

Anderson's five-wicket haul was his 28th in test cricket, now the most by an England player after overtaking Ian Botham. Anderson is alone in seventh on the all-time list.

Stokes took all his five catches at second slip to become the 12th fielder — not including wicketkeepers — to take five in an innings. Australia's Steve Smith was the last player to do it in test cricket. His five catches also came at the Cape Town ground in 2018. No fielder has taken more in a test innings.

England needed just over four overs to end South Africa's first innings at the beginning of the day. Anderson had Rabada caught behind for a first-ball duck off the first ball of the day to signal the way the first session and maybe the first day was going to go.

England's most successful test bowler wrapped it up when Nortje sliced a thick edge to give Stokes his record-equaling catch.

England made 269 in its first innings after winning the toss and batting. That appeared like a below-par score on what was meant to be a good batting strip but the Newlands pitch has been difficult to predict.

South Africa thought it had the upper hand after England's first innings but was 215-8 overnight in its reply and added just eight more runs for the last two wickets.