England issue update over injured duo Stokes and Woakes

Ben Stokes is nearing a comeback but Chris Woakes will not play for England before the one-day series against India in July.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 17:04 IST
Ben Stokes in Test action for England

Injured duo Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are set to play no part in England's one-day series against Australia.

Stokes has sat out England's wins at the Oval and Cardiff due to a torn left hamstring, though he is fit to bat and will begin bowling again this week.

While the all-rounder will join up with the squad for the fourth and fifth games, at Chester-le-Street and Old Trafford respectively, he is not expected to make his comeback until the Twenty20 series against India at the start of July.

"England and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes' torn left hamstring is progressing well, at just over two weeks since he sustained the injury in the build-up to the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley," a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) read.

"He can bat fully and is now able to run at 90 per cent capacity. He will commence his return to bowling programme this week.

"The plan is for Ben to continue his rehabilitation programme with the England squad during the fourth and fifth ODIs at Emirates Riverside and Emirates Old Trafford."

The outlook is not so clear for Woakes, though, after he suffered a torn right quad muscle during the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley.

England's medical staff have revealed the injury was partly due to a chronic knee problem, with Woakes having an injection in an attempt to ease the issue.

The Warwickshire all-rounder will not feature in the remaining three fixtures against Australia, nor the three T20 games with India that follow, with the ECB announcing his return "cannot be specified" at this stage of his recovery.

