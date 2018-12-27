×
Finch: Australia's ball-tampering trio will be welcomed back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    27 Dec 2018, 17:48 IST
warnersmith - cropped
David Warner and Steve Smith at a grade match in Australia

Aaron Finch says Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be welcomed back into the Australia fold once their bans for ball tampering have ended.

Smith and Warner were banned from international and state cricket for 12 months following their involvement in the controversy against South Africa at Newlands in March, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

Bancroft will be available for selection again from Sunday, while Australia coach Justin Langer has hinted Smith and Warner could return for Australia's one-day international series with Pakistan later in 2019.

And Finch insists there will be no problem accepting them within the Australia squad once they are eligible.

"When Davey and Steve are allowed to come back and play cricket for Australia and their states, from my point of view they'll be welcomed back with open arms," he told a media conference.

"Whatever's happened, has happened.

"The punishment has been dealt. They've been working really hard off the field to meet every criteria, and go above and beyond everything that has been asked of them, to come back and play international cricket again."

Finch was speaking after the close of play on day two of the third Test against India, with Australia six overs into their first innings after India declared on 443-7.

The hosts face a daunting task on a pitch that is expected to give more assistance to the bowlers over the coming days, but Finch is confident Australia could still come away with a win.

"This wicket is deteriorating a lot more than what we thought it would," he added.

"We saw tonight the ball was skidding through and there was a couple that took off.

"So it's still game on if we bat really well, and then back up and bowl again and put India under a lot of pressure.

"I think all three results are still on the table – India, Australia [victories] and a draw.

"It's so hard to say after two days when the wicket is deteriorating, but we're very confident that we can bat really big in this first innings and put India under pressure again."

Omnisport
NEWS
