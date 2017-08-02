Fit-again Chandimal insists India won't whitewash Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal came out fighting against suggestions India will whitewash Sri Lanka in their three-match Test series.

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 22:23 IST

Dinesh Chandimal in action for Sri Lanka

Fit-again Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal emphatically batted away suggestions his team will suffer a 3-0 Test series whitewash against India.

Chandimal, appointed skipper last month following the resignation of Angelo Mathews, was laid low by pneumonia in the first contest as India romped to a 304-run victory.

The 27-year-old is back in the team thanks largely to the use of an ICC-approved inhaler and was in little mood to contemplate a damage-limitation job against the world's top-ranked Test side.

"Who is saying it will be 3-0?" he said. "You can't say that. India are a very talented team, but we aren't going to lose 3-0."

"We are looking to level the series and then go to the third match. We have the determination to do that."

With the pitch in Colombo expected to provide plenty of turn, Sri Lanka are set to go with two spinners and name the uncapped Malinda Pushpakumara in their team.

"Most probably Malinda will come into the side," he added.

"It's a really good opportunity if Malinda plays, to benefit from Rangana's [Herath] experience in the middle and the dressing room.

"That's what we want to do. I hope both are going to do really good things."