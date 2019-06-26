×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gayle backtracks on ODI retirement and plans Test return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    26 Jun 2019, 19:12 IST
Gaylecropped
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has backtracked on his decision to end his ODI career after the Cricket World Cup and stated that he plans to come out of Test retirement.

The opener is due to retire from the 50-over format following the tournament in England and Wales.

Yet the 39-year-old on Wednesday revealed that he plans to feature in the ODI series against India in the Caribbean in August and the Test series that will follow.

Gayle, who has not played in the longest format since 2014, said: "Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan for after World Cup."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Might as well blaze it an done

A post shared by KingGayle  (@chrisgayle333) on

Not for the first time, the charismatic showman stated that he will go down as a Windies batting great.

He said: "I'm definitely up there. I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt. Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies.

"Like I said, it's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go - who knows, we'll see what happens.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs. I've got to say I really enjoy each and every moment. But we share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, you watch them on TV and you realise they're in the dressing room, it's just a bunch of guys.

Advertisement

"And Brian Lara, the first captain as well, Carl Hooper. So it's some quality moments when you look back on it.

"I'll have to analyse it and give you full details, a better exclusive interview on that particular moment, and then you can take it further. But like I said I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle reverses his decision to retire after the tournament
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019: Resurgent Windies cause a serious dent in England’s World Cup plans
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
How many ODI centuries will Virat Kohli score in his illustrious career?
RELATED STORY
Honour to wear West Indian crest: Gayle after his final home ODI
RELATED STORY
"Played my best ODI cricket in India," says Chris Gayle after final home game
RELATED STORY
Chris Gayle has proven once again that he is not just a player, but a destroyer of the cricket ball
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 modern-day greats who will likely be playing their last World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan's Hassan announces ODI retirement plans
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can Windies avenge their Test series defeat the upcoming ODI series?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us