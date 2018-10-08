Gayle declines selection for Windies' India series

Chris Gayle in action

West Indies veteran Chris Gayle has "declined selection" for his team's one-day international and Twenty20 series against India, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Gayle, 39, will miss the five-match ODI series and three T20s, but will be available for the Windies next year, including at the Cricket World Cup.

Andre Russell is sidelined due to injury, while Alzarri Joseph will need to pass a fitness test before leaving for India.

"As we continue our Cricket World Cup preparations, the upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent," West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said.

"Opener, Hemraj Chandrapaul, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas will get their opportunity to showcase their skills, along with Sunil Ambris, who is returning to the fold.

"We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle, for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time, however, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the CWC in 2019."

The Windies' T20 squad sees the return of Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard to international cricket.

Bravo last played for the Windies in late 2016, while Pollard has been off the international scene for just over a year.

The first match of the ODI series between the Windies and India is on October 21.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.