Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of Women's World T20 World XI

26   //    25 Nov 2018, 21:17 IST

Dubai, Nov 25 (PTI) India's batting star Harmanpreet Kaur was on Sunday named captain of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 XI, which also featured opener Smriti Mandhana and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav.

A selection panel comprising former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC's General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, picked up the team on the basis of the players' performances in the tournament, which concluded on Sunday with Australia winning the title.

Three players from England, two from Australia and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the Windies have also been named in the eleven.

India skipper Harmanpreet was one of two captains to make the squad along with Pakistan's Javeria Khan with player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia and England's Amy Jones nominated to bat ahead of her.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin of the Windies and Allyse Perry of Australia, and England pacer Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England are the slow bowlers. Bangladesh's new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

Team: Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain), Deandra Dottin (Windies), Javeria Khan (Pakistan), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Kirstie Gordon (England), Poonam Yadav (India), 12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh)

