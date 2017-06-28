Hope, Ambris named in Windies squad

West Indies added two new faces to their squad for the remainder of their one-day international series against India.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 07:25 IST

Batsman Sunil Ambris

Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris are set to make their international debuts after being named in West Indies' squad to finish the ODI series against India.

Hope, 28, is the older brother of Windies batsman Shai, while Ambris, 24, is a wicketkeeper/batsman.

The duo were included in a 13-man squad for the final three ODIs against India, who lead the series 1-0.

"Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions," Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said.

"Kyle opened on our last 'A' team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year’s PCL competition.

"Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 one-day tournament and also had a good showing in this year's PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes and therefore will fit within our middle order.

"They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance."

The third ODI is in North Sound on Friday.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Jason Holder, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.