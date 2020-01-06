I'm going to reserve my comments - Elgar frustrated with Ultra-Edge in Cape Town

Jos Buttler catches Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar was again frustrated by his dismissal in the Cape Town Test against England, the opener this time unhappy with the Ultra-Edge technology that saw him fall to Joe Denly on day four.

The South Africa batsman had openly acknowledged his error in the first innings when his key wicket went to Dom Bess, but he felt unfairly treated in his second stint with the bat.

The Proteas were steadily chipping away at a target of 438, 71 without loss, when Elgar was given out to Denly having edged behind to Jos Buttler.

Elgar was adamant there was no contact, however, even as Ultra-Edge showed a tiny spike when the ball passed his bat, costing his team a review.

Asked if he hit the ball after South Africa reached stumps on 126-2, Elgar told Sky Sports: "No. I wouldn't waste the referral knowing that I've nicked it.

"I don't play cricket like that. I like to see myself as someone who takes the out if I'm definitely out. Like I say, I wouldn't waste it on that.

"It's a bit of an emotional time when those kinds of things happen. Obviously, I had to simmer down and, watching the footage, I could still say I didn't hit it."

On Ultra-Edge, Elgar added: "Please don't [get me a fine]. I don't know.

"I think I'm just going to reserve my comments, because I obviously don't want to get in trouble with the ICC. As a player, I can say I'm very confident I didn't nick it.

"Our coach also alluded to [the elbow hitting the pad on Ultra-Edge]. It is what it is, and so be it. It's what creates the theatre of Test cricket, I suppose.

"Sometimes you have those things go your way, and sometimes you don't. Unfortunately, today, feeling a million dollars, it just didn't work out for us. But we've still got guys in the shed."

Despite Elgar's frustration, South Africa remain in the Test match, 312 runs short of victory with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day.

"I think it's ball by ball at the moment," Elgar said. "We've got 540 balls and we're going to try to break it up per batsman.

"We just need two or three guys to come in and really grind it out. We've got batters in the shed who can do it, and the wicket's playing quite nicely. You've just got to start well on this wicket."