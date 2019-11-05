×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Imperious Smith gives Australia series lead over Pakistan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Nov 2019, 18:48 IST
Smithcropped
Australia batsman Steve Smith

Steve Smith smashed an unbeaten half-century as Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Manuka Oval to lead the Twenty20 International series.

Prolific captain Babar Azam made a classy 50 and Iftikhar Ahmed bludgeoned 63 not out from only 34 balls to get the tourists up to 150-6 after winning the toss.

Australia looked to be heading for an emphatic victory in the first match of the series when they were frustrated by rain, but they were not to be denied two days later in the day-night contest in Canberra.

Smith got them home with a magnificent 80 off 51 deliveries, pacing his innings to perfection as top-ranked Pakistan were consigned to defeat with nine balls to spare.

The brilliant Babar struck Kane Richardson's first two balls for four and kept Pakistan ticking along after Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail fell cheaply to Pat Cummins and Richardson respectively.

Ashton Agar (2-23) put the squeeze on, seeing the back of Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali with Pakistan struggling to increase the run rate, Cummins and Mitchell Starc also giving little away.

Pakistan were 106-5 when Babar was superbly run out by David Warner just after reaching his half-century - which included six fours - but Iftikhar struck Richardson for three sixes and found the ropes five times in a much-needed onslaught.

Warner (20) was looking ominous in the run chase until the in-form opener's off stump was clattered by Mohammad Amir and Australia were 48-2 in the sixth over when Mohammad Irfan got rid of Aaron Finch.

Advertisement

Smith was in imperious touch, though, effortlessly flicking Amir for a wristy six and putting on 58 for the third wicket with Ben McDermott, who was trapped in front by Imad Wasim for 21.

Former captain Smith took 15 off the 17th over from Amir and struck 11 boundaries before watching on from the other end as Ashton Turner struck the winning run in the penultimate over.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd T20I | Today
PAK 150/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 151/3 (18.3 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Today
NZ 180/7 (20.0 ov)
ENG 166/7 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 14 runs
NZ VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies Women
India Women
WIW VS IND-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us