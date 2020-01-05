India and Sri Lanka scuppered by Guwahati showers

Jasprit Bumrah must wait for his India return

India's opening Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Guwahati.

Jasprit Bumrah was set to return to action for India after recovering from a back injury, but his first appearance since September will have to wait.

Home captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl, yet early evening rain meant there was no play possible, to the disappointment of a large crowd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Spectators entertained themselves with a mass singalong while waiting for news of pitch inspections, before a final decision was announced shortly before 10pm local time.

The second game in the three-match series is scheduled for Tuesday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.