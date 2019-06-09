×
India-Australia CWC clash will be their 9th match this year

Associated Press
NEWS
News
09 Jun 2019, 16:33 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — India and Australia meet for the ninth time this year in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday on a used pitch at the Oval.

They are split 4-4, but Australia has won the last three matches, its longest winning run against India in three years.

In World Cups, Australia leads this matchup 8-3, winning the last encounter in the 2015 semifinals en route to the title.

Australia is on a 10-match winning streak in one-day internationals, its longest in nine years. The run includes opening wins here against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

India is playing for its second win in two matches after opening its campaign with a win over South Africa last Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play his 340th ODI, tying Rahul Dravid for second on India's all-time list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar's 463.

