India lose Shaw for Australia tour as defeat looms in Perth

India batsman Prithvi Shaw during the tour to Australia.

India have announced Prithvi Shaw will miss the entire Test series against Australia with an ankle injury - but Hardik Pandya is fit to join up with his team-mates for the final two games.

Opening batsman Shaw suffered an ankle injury while fielding during a warm-up fixture prior to the series, ruling him out of the opener in Adelaide - which India won - and the ongoing second Test in Perth.

The teenager - who made 134 on debut against West Indies in October - has now been ruled out for the remainder of the tour, with uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal called up as a replacement.

However there was better news for India concerning Pandya, who has been called up to the squad after overcoming a back injury picked up during the Asia Cup, the all-rounder proving his fitness in domestic cricket.

Both Agarwal and Pandya will be available for selection for the third Test in Melbourne, by which time the series could well be level at 1-1.

The BCCI has confirmed the return of @hardikpandya7 to the India squad for the third and fourth #AUSvIND Tests, alongside @mayankcricket who will replace the injured @PrithviShaw.



https://t.co/nBlTkOTkm5 pic.twitter.com/UD7Pfcwql9 — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2018

Set 287 for victory in Perth, the tourists never recovered from losing two wickets inside the opening four overs of their run chase, eventually reaching the close on 112-5.

Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood both claimed two wickets apiece for the hosts, and the latter is confident they can go on and complete the job.

"There's a bit of work to be done - we've just got to stay disciplined and patient, hit the right areas and five wickets is what we need," paceman Hazlewood told the media.

"It's been a bit of a long time between wins, but any time I'm playing in Australia, with the Australian cricket team, we feel pretty confident.

"Especially the bowlers feel very confident in getting 20 wickets and getting a result. As we saw last year [in the Ashes win over England], we got home four times out of five.

"So we're feeling pretty confident of putting that into practice more often than not this summer."