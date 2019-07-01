India replace injured Shankar with Agarwal

India's Vijay Shankar

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar's Cricket World Cup has come to a premature end after he suffered a toe injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed.

Shankar sustained a fracture to the big toe on his left foot during a practice session last month and missed Sunday's defeat to England, with Mayank Agarwal now drafted in as his replacement.

India – whose 31-run loss to the hosts delayed their likely qualification for the semi-finals – are next in action against Bangladesh on Tuesday, although Agarwal is not expected to fly to England until later in the week.

The 28-year-old opening batsman is uncapped in limited-overs internationals but did make his Test debut on Boxing Day last year against Australia, scoring 76 and 42 at the top of the innings as India triumphed by 137 runs in Melbourne.

Agarwal backed this up with another half-century in the drawn fourth Test at Sydney, where the tourists closed out a 2-1 series win.

After facing Bangladesh in Birmingham, Virat Kohli's side meet Sri Lanka at Headingley in their final group game.

India forced to make a change to their #CWC19 squad: Vijay Shankar ruled out with a toe injury and Mayank Agarwal comes in. https://t.co/PypGkYhqyR — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 1, 2019