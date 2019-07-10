India set 240 for victory after Black Caps complete laboured innings on reserve day

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate

India have been set a target of 240 to reach the Cricket World Cup final after New Zealand added a further 28 while losing three wickets having resumed their innings on Wednesday's reserve day.

The Black Caps had laboured to 211-5 in 46.1 overs before rain at Old Trafford prevented any further play on Tuesday, meaning they completed the final 3.5 overs on Wednesday and reached an eventual total of 239-8.

Ross Taylor moved from 67 not out overnight to 74 before being run out, with Kane Williamson (67) having been the only other New Zealand batsman to have found any sort of rhythm on a surface that many struggled to read on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had figures of 1-34 from his 10 overs, ran out Taylor with a brilliant direct hit from midwicket then took his second catch of the innings from the very next ball to send back Tom Latham (10).

TWO WICKETS IN TWO BALLS!



That man Jadeja with a direct hit followed by a fantastic catch in the deep! #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RlyrvWxMou — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

Matt Henry also holed out to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-43) his second dismissal of the morning as New Zealand missed the chance to make the most of the final 23 balls they had to face.

Play began in brighter conditions on Wednesday and showers were not expected in the area during the day.

India need to bat at least 20 overs for a result to be possible, otherwise Virat Kohli's side would progress to the final as they finished top of the group phase.