India wins on last ball to sweep T20 series vs West Indies

Associated Press
NEWS
News
39   //    11 Nov 2018, 23:46 IST
AP Image

CHENNAI, India (AP) — India kept its nerve on the very last ball to beat West Indies by six wickets in their third Twenty20 cricket game on Sunday and sweep the series 3-0.

Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind 53 not out off 25 balls helped West Indies reach 181-3 after opting to bat.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 62) and Rishabh Pant (58 off 38) led India to 182-4 off all 20 overs.

At 45-2, Dhawan and Pant came together to put on 130 runs.

While Dhawan dropped anchor at one end, Pant attacked the bowling in his naturally aggressive style, hitting five fours and three sixes.

India looked comfortable in the chase before Pant, against the run of play, tried a reverse sweep and was bowled by Paul in the 19th over, seven runs away from victory.

It allowed West Indies to close in and it became five runs needed off six balls. Dhawan fell off the penultimate ball of India's innings, holing to long on off Fabian Allen.

Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik managed the solitary run needed as Allen fumbled the ball at the bowler's end and missed a run-out opportunity off the last ball.

India won the test series 2-0 and the ODI series 3-1.

Associated Press
NEWS
