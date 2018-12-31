Ingram leads from the front as Strikers sink Thunder

Colin Ingram in action for the Adelaide Strikers

Colin Ingram and Peter Siddle played starring roles as Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Thunder by 20 runs in the Big Bash League.

Ingram and opener Alex Carey were chiefly responsible for guiding the reigning champions to 175-4 after they won the toss, striking 75 and 59 respectively.

Adelaide failed to fully capitalise on a superb start to their innings, which saw them surge to 106-1 from 10 overs, but it mattered little as the Thunder were restricted to 155-6 in reply.

The vastly experienced Siddle, part of Australia's Test squad for the ongoing India series, led the way with the ball for the Strikers, returning 3-20 from four excellent overs.

There were also two wickets for Rashid Khan, who opted to play despite the death of his father on Sunday.

Both the Strikers and the Thunder now boast two wins from four matches, but the Sydney side have lost two in a row.

INGRAM CAPITALISES ON COSTLY DROP

The Thunder pulled things back well with the ball following Carey's early onslaught and should have picked up the wicket of Ingram at the end of the 14th over, when the Strikers skipper had 44 to his name.

However, Jason Sangha put down a relatively straightforward chance at deep midwicket off the impressive Chris Green (0-18 from four overs) and Ingram immediately took advantage.

The South African clubbed three sixes in the next over off Jonathan Cook and that brief burst of acceleration ultimately proved crucial as the Thunder came up short despite finishing strongly with the ball.

ROOT YET TO SHINE

Joe Root was a high-profile acquisition for the Thunder, but England's Test captain has yet to make a significant contribution with the bat.

His scores so far read 18, 9, 17 and 18, with Root's latest innings brought to an end by Siddle just when he looked to be clicking into gear.

Several other Thunder batsmen failed to build on promising starts, although Callum Ferguson reached 47 before he fell to a waist-high full toss from Siddle that might have been called as a no-ball on another night.

RASHID SHINES IN TRYING CIRCUMSTANCES

The Strikers released a statement ahead of Monday's game, confirming Afghanistan spinner Rashid wanted to play at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father.

Fittingly, he was afforded a warm and lengthy ovation from the crowd after completing a spell of 2-34 from four overs in the most difficult of circumstances.