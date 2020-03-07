IPL 2020: Who are the coaches of all the franchises?

Left to Right - Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are known to revamp their squads by bringing in a few new players and letting go of some existing players prior in each edition. However, an extremely important component for the success of a particular franchise is its support staff. Hence, the IPL teams are known to shuffle their support staff as well.

The management of all the IPL teams put their thinking caps on to judge which head coach will be ideal for their franchise and if he would fit the budget or not. Each coach plays a pivotal role in their side. They are responsible for ensuring that the preparation is perfect before the season begins. In addition, they are also responsible for ensuring a good atmosphere in the camp, team bonding, and act as the glue that binds the team together.

With an influx of new players in each camp year after year, the head coach must ensure that the team reacts to the changes positively and form a cohesive unit. Chennai Super Kings did not make any significant changes to the supporting staff and retained the core while Royal Challengers Bangalore went for a complete overhaul in the coaching staff. In this article, we will be taking a look at the head coaches of all the franchises for IPL 2020.

#1 Rajasthan Royals - Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald

Rajasthan Royals had a poor run in IPL 2019 and finished at a dismal 7th position on the table - winning just 5 of their 14 matches.

The management decided to replace Paddy Upton on 21 October 2019 and Andrew McDonald was roped in as the new head coach. 38-year-old McDonald will aim to change the fate of the inaugural IPL Champions in IPL 2020.

The former all-rounder has experience of playing in the IPL himself. Andrew represented Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australian scored a total of 123 runs in 11 matches and also has 11 scalps in his IPL career.

He has a few years of coaching experience having worked with Victoria, Big Bash League team Melbourne Renegades, and Leicestershire before.

Earlier in October 2019, McDonald was also appointed as the assistant coach to Australian men's cricket team. It will be interesting to see how the Royals play under McDonald.

#2 Delhi Capitals - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

After an impressive IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals decided to retain Ricky Ponting as head coach. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise won 9 of their 14 matches last season to finish on the third position on the table.

DC won the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad but failed to make it to the IPL 2019 final after a loss to three-time champions CSK in Qualifier 2. The Delhi-based franchise had finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 was a far better performance. A lot of it has to be credited to the support staff, especially Ricky Ponting.

However, DC will now be missing Sourav Ganguly, who was their advisor in IPL 2019, since he has been appointed as the BCCI president. Regardless, the Australian great Ponting will look to lead Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title.

