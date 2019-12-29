K. Petersen could face England after SA name Markram's replacement
Dec 29, 2019 IST
The uncapped Keegan Petersen has been called into South Africa's squad for the second Test against England in Cape Town as a replacement for the injured Aiden Markram.
Petersen, 26, plays his domestic cricket for the Knights and averages 41 with the bat from 88 first-class matches.
After making a century for South Africa A against England prior to the first Test at Centurion, he has now earned a first call-up to the Proteas senior side with Markram having been ruled out of the series.
In a press release announcing Petersen's addition to the squad, Cricket South Africa acknowledged the batsman's "consistently good performances in the CSA domestic franchise four-day series over an extended period of time".
#BreakingNews @KnightsCricket batsman, Keegan Petersen has been named the replacement for injured Aiden Markram ahead of the Test match against England in Cape Town. #CSAnews #SAvENG #Thread pic.twitter.com/G4a20HoqDu— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 29, 2019
Markram fractured a finger on his left hand on day two of the ongoing first Test and is set to undergo surgery next week.