Kirsten, Raman shortlisted for Indian women's coach's job

PTI
NEWS
News
65   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:35 IST

(Eds: Adding an input)

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) India's World Cup-winning former men's coach Gary Kirsten and ex-opener W V Raman were on Thursday short-listed for the post of the women's team coach.

An ad-hoc selection committee, comprising former captain Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, has recommended the shortlisted names to the Board, a reliable source in the BCCI told PTI.

However, a cloud of uncertainty remains over Kirsten's appointment as the South African is not keen on giving up his plum job with Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Efforts are being made to convince him, according to sources.

The other shortlisted candidates out of the 28 applicants who were interviewed are Venkatesh Prasad, Manoj Prabhakar, Trent Johnston, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Brad Hogg and Kalpana Venkatachar.

According to reliable sources, three were interviewed in person, five candidates, including Kirsten, on Skype and one over phone.

It was under Kirsten's watch that India's men's team won the 2011 World Cup.

The South African had been head coach of the Indian team for three years from 2008 to 2011. He then coached South Africa from 2011 to 2013. He is currently the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI has been looking for a new head coach for the women's team after Ramesh Powar's brief stint as interim coach ended last month, in rather controversial circumstances. Powar too appeared for the interview.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), comprising chairman Vinod Rai and former India captain Diana Edulji, have been divided over the coach selection process.

While Edulji wanted Powar to continue at least till the New Zealand tour starting next month, Rai instructed the BCCI top brass to invite fresh applications.

Powar's controversial interim tenure ended on November 30 after a bitter fallout with ODI captain and senior player Mithali Raj over selection issues.

The board is now going ahead with the interview process.

Powar decided to apply after T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana came out in strong support of the former India spinner

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
