×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli wary of Rabada threat despite Proteas injuries

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    04 Jun 2019, 21:18 IST
KagisoRabada - cropped
South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada

Virat Kohli is taking little encouragement from South Africa's injury woes as he is aware of the damage Kagiso Rabada could do to India.

The Proteas are set to be without Lungi Ngidi (hamstring) against India on Wednesday, while Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup with a shoulder injury.

But Kohli, preparing to play for the first time at the 2019 tournament, believes Rabada is more than capable of making up for his team-mates' absences.

"Look, whether Ngidi plays, or Steyn plays or not, Rabada is always going to be a world-class bowler and a threat to any side he plays against," Kohli told a news conference.

"He has the kind of passion and he has a kind of skillset that he can, on his day, go through any batting order, so we've played well against him in the past and that is only because we have been respectful of his skills.

"But at the same time, we have been assured and sure of what we want to do as batsmen.

"So against guys like Rabada, who can turn up on their day and bowl outstandingly well, you have to be respectful but have that self-belief in yourself as well and that balance will be crucial.

"Whether he plays with Dale and Ngidi or by himself, he is going to be a skillful bowler. We always need to respect that and find ways of scoring against him."

Advertisement

Rabada has suggested that Kohli is "immature" due to his response to sledging between the pair, but the India captain was not interested in taking a feud public on Tuesday.

He told reporters: "I played against [Rabada] many times and if anything needs to be discussed, we can discuss it man-to-man. I'm not using a press conference to answer anything."

Kohli scored centuries in his opening matches at the past two World Cups and, while team success is the priority, he says he is ready to do so again if required.

"My focus is that, if I'm in a position to be able to do that again, but more importantly make the team win, that will be my goal," he said.

"And if it takes 100 runs, 150, 50, 60, 70, 40, whatever it is, I'm ready to do that and that's the frame of mind I'm going to be in."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada takes a dig at 'immature' Virat Kohli ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
Rabada relief for Proteas
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 7 Player Battles to watch out for – Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada | MS Dhoni vs Jofra Archer
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 South African players India should be wary of
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why South Africa will win this match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Key battles which could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, SA vs Eng Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 7
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 34/1 (5.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 153 runs to won from 36.0 overs
SL VS AFG live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us