Legend, we salute you – Smith & De Villiers laud record-breaking Steyn

Dale Steyn became South Africa's most prolific Test bowler on Boxing Day

AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith were among those to laud Dale Steyn after he became South Africa's most prolific Test bowler on Wednesday.

Steyn moved beyond Shaun Pollock's tally of 421 wickets with the removal of Fakhar Zaman on day one of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion.

The 35-year-old quick has struggled with injuries for the past two years and was making just his fourth appearance in the longest format since reaching 417 wickets in November 2016.

Proteas greats De Villiers and Smith led the tributes to Steyn on social media following his achievement.

Dale Steyn, we salute you! What a man, what a player. Fitting that “Simply the best” is playing at Supersport Park, where everything started! Congrats legend @DaleSteyn62 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 26, 2018

WICKET! Take a bow @dalesteyn62 you BEAUTY!!! He’s the leading wicket taker for South Africa. Zaman goes for 12. #ProteaFire #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/uGBiqeKA6z — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 26, 2018

Didn’t waste much time getting to 422 test poles this morning. @7polly7 will be proud there’s no doubt. I asked @DaleSteyn62 if he would love 500 test wickets and he said..Not sure if my body would allow it? Well you look fit, strong and motivated pal so let’s do this pic.twitter.com/3PQnesb8Ov — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) December 26, 2018

