Legend, we salute you – Smith & De Villiers laud record-breaking Steyn

Omnisport
NEWS
News
168   //    26 Dec 2018, 15:40 IST
DaleSteyn - cropped
Dale Steyn became South Africa's most prolific Test bowler on Boxing Day

AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith were among those to laud Dale Steyn after he became South Africa's most prolific Test bowler on Wednesday.

Steyn moved beyond Shaun Pollock's tally of 421 wickets with the removal of Fakhar Zaman on day one of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion.

The 35-year-old quick has struggled with injuries for the past two years and was making just his fourth appearance in the longest format since reaching 417 wickets in November 2016.

Proteas greats De Villiers and Smith led the tributes to Steyn on social media following his achievement.

