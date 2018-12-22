×
Manipur bounce back to take 211-run lead on Day 1

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    22 Dec 2018, 19:11 IST

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Manipur on Saturday bounced back after being bowled out for 85 to take firm control of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh on a day 23 wickets tumbled here.

A seaming track at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus on offer, Manipur crashed to 85 all out after being put in to bat. Deendyal Upadhyay (5/38) was the wrecker-in-chief as the Manipur's innings folded inside the first session.

In reply, Arunchal Pradesh were skittled out for 66 inside the second session with Thokchom Singh (5/16) and Bishworjit Konthoujam (4/27) sharing nine wickets between them to hand ther side a slender 19-run lead.

Manipur batted sensibly in their second innings, ending the day on 192/3 with an overall 211-run lead.

At close, opener Hrithik Kanojia was unbeaten on 79 with KP Singh on 18.

Kanojia had a crucial 98-run partnership former Services veteran Yashpal Singh (51) before the skipper was trapped by Techi Doria in the fag end of the day.

Earlier, Upadhyay and Licha Tehi were on a roll as Manipur lost half of their side inside the first drinks break of the day.

With 58/8 in 20.2 overs, Thokchom Singh (19) and Bishworjit Konthoujam (13) put on 27 runs for the ninth wicket to prop the total.

Cheap dismissals continued to become the order of the day as only two Arunachal batsmen -- Kshitiz Sharma (11) and Upadhyay (10*) -- got to double digits with their side crashing to their lowest total ever.

This was also Arunachal's fourth sub-100 total from five matches this season.

Brief Scores

In Kolkata: Manipur 85; 26 overs (Deendyal Upadhyay 5/38, Licha Tehi 3/36, Techi Doria 2/1) and 192/3; 36 overs (Hrithik Kanojia 79 batting, Yashpal Singh 51). Arunachal Pradesh 66; 23.3 overs (Thokchom Singh 5/16, Bishworjit Konthoujam 4/27).

In Patna: Bihar 150; 46.1 overs (Harsh Singh 48 not out; Rachit Bhatia 6/44). Nagaland 101/4; 41 overs

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
