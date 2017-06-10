Match-winner Rashid dedicates performance to victims of Kabul attack

After taking 7-18 to inspire Afghanistan to victory over West Indies, Rashid Khan dedicated his display to the victims of the Kabul attack.

by Omnisport News 10 Jun 2017, 13:13 IST

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan dedicated his man-of-the-match award to the victims of the recent attack in Kabul following his stunning performance for Afghanistan against West Indies.

The leg-spinner returned a career best 7-18 from 8.4 overs as Afghanistan defeated their hosts by 63 runs in St Lucia to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game one-day international series.

And afterwards, the 18-year-old paid tribute to the victims of a bomb attack in the diplomatic area of Afghanistan's capital late last month, which left 90 dead and hundreds more injured.

"We really needed this after losing three consecutive Twenty20 internationals," Khan said.

His spell helps Afghanistan to their first ODI win against a full member other than Zimbabwe or Bangladesh! They won in St Lucia by 63 runs! pic.twitter.com/zoWgAHlkir — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017

"To perform on this big stage means a lot to me. The wicket wasn't great to score quickly. We bowled according to the plan and conditions. That made the difference.

"I want to dedicate this man-of-the-match award to victims of the Kabul attacks.

"We're trying our best to bring back smiles and happiness and whatever way we can. Please keep all of us in your prayers."

Windies captain Jason Holder, meanwhile, was far from impressed with his side as they fell well short in pursuit of just 213 for victory.

"We weren't good enough. We lacked energy on the field, and we were no good with the bat," was his scathing assessment.

"I don't think the intent was there when we batted. We batted ourselves into a hole. I hope this is a wake-up call for us."