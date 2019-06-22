Much-improved Afghanistan restrict India at the Rose Bowl

MS Dhoni is stumped off Rashid Khan's bowling

Afghanistan, smashed for almost 400 by England last time out at the Cricket World Cup, were vastly improved on Saturday in holding India to 224-8.

The only side yet to earn a point at the tournament, Afghanistan conceded a world-record 25 sixes as the hosts racked up 397-6 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But four days on, Afghanistan were superb at the Rose Bowl as Virat Kohli's side failed to push the required run rate above 4.5 per over.

Captain Kohli top-scored with 67 from 63 balls – the only man to finish with a strike rate above 100 – but perished to the excellent Mohammad Nabi, who returned 2-33 and did not concede a single boundary from his nine overs.

Fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was even more frugal, his 1-26 including a beauty that cleaned up the in-form Rohit Sharma for just one.

And Rashid Khan – whose 0-110 off nine against England were the most expensive figures in World Cup history – enjoyed a much better day in Southampton, having MS Dhoni stumped en route to picking up 1-38.

We have a serious contest on our hands at the Hampshire Bowl!



Afghanistan need 225 to record a historic victory over India.#CWC19 | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/pix2ogkEUn — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2019