New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of India's quarterfinal Hockey World Cup match against Netherlands.

*Report of ISL game between Bengaluru and ATK.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PREVIEW

Green top awaits India and Australia in Perth's new Test venue

By Chetan Narula

Perth, Dec 13 (PTI) Most Indian teams of the past would be wary of a green top but the Virat Kohli-led side will see it as an opportunity to bulldoze the Australians when the second Test begins on a pitch offering plenty of pace and bounce at the brand new Optus Stadium, here Friday.

SPO-IND-INJURY

Double blow for India as Ashwin, Rohit ruled out of Perth Test

Perth, Dec 13 (PTI) India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the second Test starting here on Friday, dealing a double blow to the visitors at a time when opener Prithvi Shaw is yet to recover from an ankle injury.

SPO-IND-CURATOR

WACA curator on green top: We are trying to produce bounciest wicket we can

Perth, Dec 13 (PTI) WACA head curator Brett Sipthorpe on Thursday unveiled a green top for the maiden Test at the new Opus Stadium, saying 'he is trying to produce the bounciest wicket he can' for the second match between India and Australia.

SPO-IND-KOHLI

We get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches: Kohli

By Chetan Narula

Perth, Dec 13 (PTI) The green pitches have ceased to be "alien" for the Indian team, declared captain Virat Kohli, who is hoping that Australia will not take off the grass from the pitch for the second Test, beginning Friday.

SPO-IND-PAINE

It would be a good toss to lose, says Tim Paine

Perth, Dec 13 (PTI) It will be a good toss to lose, said Australian captain Tim Paine on eve of the second Test against India, considering the grassy nature of the pitch and extreme hot weather.

SPO-VAUGHAN

Michael Vaughan says green top in Perth could backfire on Australia

Perth, Dec 13 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels preparing a green track for the second Test could backfire on Australia against a pace heavy India.

SPO-SHOOT-BINDRA

Bindra hails arrival of string of young Indian shooters

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Ace marksman and India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, is upbeat about the string of young shooting talent coming up and termed it a positive sign for the sports discipline in the country.

SPO-BAD-IND

World Tour Finals: Sameer beats Sugiarto to keep knockout hopes alive

Guangzhou, Dec 13 (PTI) India's Sameer Verma dished out a dominating performance to outclass Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in straight games to keep his hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive at the BWF World Tour Finals here Thursday