Ngidi out for a week as Proteas injury problems mount

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    03 Jun 2019, 03:18 IST
LungiNgidi - cropped
Lungi Ngidi in action against Bangladesh

Lungi Ngidi is set for at least a week out of action with the hamstring injury that hampered him in South Africa's 21-run defeat to Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Proteas bowler delivered four of the first seven overs of his side's second Cricket World Cup match, but then pulled up with an issue and did not bowl again.

South Africa bowled poorly for the large part and are now set to be without Ngidi against India on Wednesday, although the player will have a scan on Monday.

Hashim Amla missed the Bangladesh match after taking a blow to his helmet against England, while Dale Steyn, struggling with a shoulder injury, is yet to feature. Both are being monitored.

Proteas manager Mohammed Moosajee explained the side's injury problems to the media, telling a news conference: "First, we'll talk about Lungi Ngidi.

"He sustained sharp discomfort in his left hamstring after bowling the fourth over today. He came off. He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain.

"We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match.

"So currently, it probably means that he'll be out for about a week to 10 days, but we'll have scans done tomorrow [Monday]. The plan will be probably to get him ready for the West Indies match.

"The other person we need to talk about is Hashim Amla. During the last match, he sustained a blow to the helmet. When he came off the field he was assessed.

"There were concussion assessment tests done as well as various computerised assessments done. Initially the results were what we call inconclusive, or equivocal.

"Repeat tests were done about an hour, an hour-and-a-half later, which were much clearer than the ones before, and that's why the decision was made to let him go out there and bat.

"Subsequent to the match, the next day, he felt some symptoms and therefore, as a precaution, we decided to rest him from this game.

"The plan is to get him ready for the match against India on Wednesday in Southampton."

Asked about Steyn, Moosajee added: "Dale Steyn, as we said before we left South Africa, that is [a case of] very much watching his progress.

"The plan was always to try to get him ready for the India or the West Indies game [on June 10].

"So he's making decent progress and he's out there bowling right now. We'll make a call before the India game as to where he is currently."

