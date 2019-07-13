×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No complacency from Morgan as he challenges England to improve against New Zealand

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    13 Jul 2019, 18:58 IST
EoinMorgan - cropped
England captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan will not yet allow himself to dream of lifting the Cricket World Cup as he believes England must improve again if they are to beat New Zealand.

England have found form at the right time at this year's tournament, beating India, New Zealand and semi-final opponents Australia in succession to reach Sunday's final at Lord's.

But captain Morgan is wary of looking too far ahead on the eve of the match.

"I haven't allowed myself to think about lifting the trophy," he told a news conference.

"Cricket, and sport in particular, is very fickle. If you ever get ahead, it always seems to bite you in the backside."

And while England were outstanding against Australia in the last four, winning by eight wickets at Edgbaston, Morgan expects a huge test from the Black Caps.

"I think we will need to [improve]," he said. "New Zealand are an extremely tough side, with a lot of experience, a lot of skill.

"They were the best side in the group stage and they improved, very similar to us, from the group stage to the semi-final performance.

Advertisement

"So we are striving to improve on our performance - no doubt they will."

England have at least found their flow with the three straight wins, with Morgan acknowledging the benefit of being left in a do-or-die position in the group stage.

"I think it has helped us because it lends itself to actually being more positive and aggressive and a bit smarter about how we play," he said.

"It's sort of been the last-chance saloon since Durham [against New Zealand], which has been nice in a way."

Advertisement
2019 World Cup Final: Why England will start as favourites against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "New Zealand are a tough side to beat" - Eoin Morgan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs New Zealand, Match Preview 
RELATED STORY
England v New Zealand: Morgan's men face date with destiny against Black Caps
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England, Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
Morgan revels in England's approach to India spin
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs New Zealand match
RELATED STORY
Morgan vows England can grin all the way to the World Cup final
RELATED STORY
England v Afghanistan: Morgan warns against complacency versus bottom side
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Tour Match
AUW 360/5 & 274/9
EAW 165/10 & 164/5 (46.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | England Academy Women need 306 runs to won
AUW VS EAW live score
Tour Match
ENG-W 343/2
AAW 212/8 (70.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Australia A Women trail England Women by 131 runs with 2 wickets remaining
ENG-W VS AAW live score
Final | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Yesterday
ZIM 132/8 (13.0 ov)
IRE 134/1 (10.5 ov)
Ireland won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIM VS IRE live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us