Only time will tell how Afghanistan succeed in Tests: Ex-coach Rajput

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 13:28 IST
54

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) Former coach Lalchand Rajput, under whom Afghanistan had earned the Test status, said it is an emotional moment for the team as they play their maiden Test against India but only time will tell how they succeed in the longer format of the game.

It is a historic test match and an emotional moment for the Afghanistan players. People and supporters of the Afghanistan team were looking forward to this great event, the former Afghanistan head-coach, under whom the country made rapid strides, told PTI over phone from Zimbabwe.

I am really happy for them, we really worked hard to get to this position, and hopefully they carry forward the hard-work, added the 56-year-old Rajput, who is now the interim head coach of Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan started their Test journey today playing in a one-off Test match against India at Bengaluru.

Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman have been successful in the shorter format but Rajput believes only time will tell if they can replicate their success in the longer version of the game.

See, shorter format they have done exceptionally well and they have to deal with the longer format and so time will tell (whether they are successful. Rashid is one bowler, who can adjust (to the longer format), but test match is a different ball game, the former Mumbai batsman said.

Mujeeb has just come in, he had a successful IPL. The batsmen will take their own time to play and the main thing is that a bowler has to keep patience, bowl a lot of spells and that has to be seen whether they can do it in a Test match, Rajput signed off

