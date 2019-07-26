×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paine lauds Bancroft after match-winning knock in Ashes warm-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    26 Jul 2019, 02:58 IST
Bancroft - cropped
Cameron Bancroft scored 93 in an Ashes warm-up match

Australia captain Tim Paine was delighted with Cameron Bancroft's performance in an inter-squad Ashes warm-up match on Thursday.

Bancroft scored an unbeaten 93 at the Rose Bowl as the Graeme Hick XII beat the Brad Haddin XII by five wickets.

The opening batsman, who along with Steve Smith and David Warner was suspended following last year's ball-tampering scandal, has not played a Test since March 2018.

Bancroft's knock will have enhanced his chances of making Australia's Ashes squad, which will be announced on Friday, with the first Test of the five-match series beginning on August 1.

And Paine believes Bancroft's form is a huge boost to Australia, who are set to include Smith and Warner in their Test squad for the first time since the incident in South Africa.

"I thought Bangers played unbelievably well - to get [nearly] 100 on that wicket, it's an unbelievable effort," Paine told reporters.

"I think it shows Bangers' toughness. Guys were getting stuck at the crease a lot and that can play on their minds.

"I think it just shows the mental toughness and application he's got to keep on taking ones in the body. The guys think he's got a bit of a screw loose but it seems to make him that bit better. He was superb in that second innings.

"Everyone's excited to have two of our loved team-mates back in, and Bangers makes it three. It also adds to our knowledge of the English conditions, he's played a lot of cricket over here now.

Advertisement

"[Smith and Warner] are some of the best players in the world so we're thrilled from a cricket aspect and thrilled from a team aspect to have those guys back in around our group."

Usman Khawaja missed Australia's Cricket World Cup semi-final defeat to England due to a hamstring injury, but Paine revealed the opener should be fit to feature in the first Test at Edgbaston.

"I think he's 100 per cent. He was running in between the wickets today, not at full intensity," Paine added. 

"Usman has been playing a lot of cricket, he's been over here months now with the World Cup squad so it's not like he hasn't been playing.

"It wasn't ideal that he didn't play in this game but I think he's going to be fully fit and available."

Advertisement
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for Australia
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
Wade 'doing everything asked' in bid to earn Ashes recall - Langer
RELATED STORY
Most Catches in Ashes: All-time top 4
RELATED STORY
Ashes History: 5 batsmen with the most runs in Ashes Tests 
RELATED STORY
Bancroft eyes Test recall
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner and Bancroft included for Australia v Australia A clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : 3 batsmen with the most centuries in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: What will the teams look like?
RELATED STORY
Giles lauds Morgan and Bayliss after England's Cricket World Cup win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | 03:30 PM
ENG 85/10 & 303/9 (77.4 ov)
IRE 207/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England lead Ireland by 181 runs with 1 wicket remaining
ENG VS IRE live score
1st T20I | Today, 11:45 PM
England Women
Australia Women
ENG-W VS AUW preview
| Yesterday
LAN 170/6 (20.0 ov)
YRK 161/9 (20.0 ov)
Lancashire Lightning won by 9 runs
LAN VS YRK live score
1st ODI | Today, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
SL VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us