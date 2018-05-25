Pakistan to stop wearing smart watches after ICC intervention - Hasan

After being warned by an ICC anti-corruption officer over smart watches, Hasan Ali says Pakistan players will not wear the devices.

England celebrate with Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali confirmed Pakistan players were visited by an ICC anti-corruption official and asked to stop wearing smart watches following the close of day one of the first Test against England.

Pakistan bowled England out for a measly 184 at Lord's with Hasan (4-51) and Mohammad Abbas (4-23) doing the bulk of the damage, before the tourists closed on 50-1 in reply.

Reports emerged that two Pakistan players were wearing the technology, which must have the connectivity disabled as communication devices are not permitted during play.

There has been no suggestion of any wrongdoing, but Hasan confirmed that nobody in the team will continue to wear the watches.

"I didn't know who was wearing them but yes, the ICC anti-corruption officer came to speak to us and they told us this is not allowed," Hasan told a news conference.

"Next time nobody will wear them."

"In the long form of the game, you can have a not great day but you have a chance to bounce back."

Alastair Cook, playing his 153rd consecutive Test, rediscovered form to lead England's batting effort on a tricky first day at Lord's.

On Pakistan's brilliant showing, Hasan added: "England have good batting, we're just trying to bowl line and length. They have a good batting line up."

England captain Joe Root opted to bat first having won the toss, a decision that some have questioned.

Former skipper Alastair Cook, whose gritty 70 was England's only show of resistance, believes Root had a tough call to make and says his decision may yet be vindicated.

"I think it was a hard decision," Cook said. "It will be easy at the end of the game to say whether it was the right one.

"Fundamentally that's a dry wicket underneath – but it had green grass on it, and rained overnight. So, it was a bit of a weird one."

He added: "We're behind a little bit. Pakistan have had the better day.

"We were probably 60 or 70 short on that wicket. But with a five-day Test match you have a chance to come back [as] 50-1 can very quickly become 80-4."