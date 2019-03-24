×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pretorius promotion pays off as Proteas stay perfect

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    24 Mar 2019, 23:14 IST
pretorius - CROPPED
South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius.

Dwaine Pretorius justified his promotion up the South African batting order by leading the Proteas to a 45-run victory in the third and final Twenty20 international between the sides.

South Africa had already wrapped up victory in the three-match series but made sure of the whitewash in a closing encounter interrupted by rain.

All-rounder Pretorius came in at three and hit 77 off 42 deliveries, inspiring the home side to 198-2 at the Wanderers, while Reeza Hendricks (66) also impressed.

Pretorius also claimed the first Sri Lankan wicket, before Andile Phehlukwayo dismantled the tourists with career-best figures of 4-24, taking two wickets each side of a downpour that saw the target trimmed to 183 from 17 overs.

The result means South Africa have completed a clean sweep in both the ODI and T20 series.

After Aiden Markram was caught by Lasith Malinga for 15 off the bowling of Suranga Lakmal (1-38) in the sixth over, Sri Lanka struggled to snap a fruitful partnership between Hendricks and Pretorius.

The duo racked up 90 runs before Jeffrey Vandersay (1-35) took out Hendricks' leg stump, although skipper JP Duminy proved a similarly assured presence as he added 34 before the end of the innings.

Pretorius, playing on his home ground, then made the first dent in Sri Lanka's run chase, trapping Dhananjaya de Silva lbw for eight runs.

Advertisement

Niroshan Dickwella (38) followed in the next over after being impressively caught behind off Phehlukwayo, who then dismissed Avishka Fernando (1) leg before three deliveries later.

From there, Sri Lanka's hopes of salvaging a result disappeared at pace, as both Kamindu Mendis (1) and Angelo Perera (15) were caught by David Miller off Junior Dala (2-29) before Thisara Perera (8) was run out by a precise Hendricks throw.

A downpour merely delayed South Africa's march to victory, as the hosts cleaned up the tail within five overs of the restart, with Phehlukwayo and Lutho Sipamla (2-22) taking two wickets apiece to finish the job.

Omnisport
NEWS
Markram, Amla and Duminy return to Proteas ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Uncapped Markram, Nortje and Qeshile get Proteas T20 call
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 2nd T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019: Lungi Ngidi returns as Proteas name ODI squad
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, T20I Series: Preview, Squads, Schedule and More
RELATED STORY
Short shines again as Hurricanes stay perfect
RELATED STORY
De Kock's purple patch continues as Proteas press for series sweep
RELATED STORY
In-form du Plessis makes century in emphatic Proteas win
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 1st T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 3 | Today
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 2 | Today
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us