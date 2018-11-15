×
Puducherry get three points against Meghalaya

PTI
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2018, 21:01 IST

Puducherry, Nov 15 (PTI) Debutants Puducherry opened their account with three points by virtue of a first innings lead over Meghalaya in a rain-hit Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture here Thursday.

Resuming the day on 95/4 in their second innings, Puducherry were 129/7 when rain stopped play in 47.1 overs at the Siechem ground here.

With cyclone Gaja looming large, there was no respite from a downpour as only 17.1 overs could be possible and home team got three points, thanks to their first innings lead.

Puducherry had made 389 in their first innings before bowling out Meghalaya for 326.

Rain remained the common feature in the second match of the group in Jorhat where the final day's play was abandoned without a ball being bowled as Arunachal Pradesh were lucky to bag three points, thanks to their first innings lead over Mizoram.

Set a target of 410 runs, Mizoram were going great runs and needed 166 runs on the final day with eight wickets in hand.

Taruwar Kohli was batting on 85 along with skipper Michael Lalremkima (15) but incessant rains meant that no play was possible at the DSA Stadium in Jorhat and Arunachal Pradesh were happy to secure three points.

Brief Scores

In Jorhat: Arunachal Pradesh 220 and 331; 96 overs (Neelam Obi 80, K Yangfo 58, Kshitiz Sharma 57; Khadir 3/81). Mizoram 142 and 244/2; 59 overs (Akhil Rajput 124, Taruwar Kohli 85). Match drawn. Points: Arunachal Pradesh 3, Mizoram 1.

In Puducherry: Puducherry 389 and 129/7; 47.1 overs (Marimuthu Viknesh 47; Gurinder Singh 5/44). Meghalaya 326. Match drawan. Points: Puducherry 3, Meghalaya 1

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
