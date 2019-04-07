×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rabada and Shreyas pile more misery on RCB

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    07 Apr 2019, 20:26 IST
KagisoRabada - cropped
South African Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals sauntered to a 150-run chase to seal their four-wicket away win against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's RCB have now lost six games from six in this year's competition and their miserable run continued as they were on the back foot from the outset.

The skipper top-scored with a steady 41, but his was far from a spectacular innings and his side scarcely looked like recovering the situation with ball in hand.

Kagiso Rabada starred with 4-21 for Delhi in the RCB innings, before his captain Shreyas Iyer smashed past the home side with ease after arriving at the crease early.

Shreyas made 67 off 50, with eight fours and two maximums, and even a shaky finale could not stop the Capitals from sealing victory with seven balls to spare.

 

LABOURED START

RCB struggled to find any real momentum early on and instead saw batsmen depart each time they looked to push the pace.

Parthiv Patel (9) was caught by Sandeep Lamichhane in the deep, while compatriots Rabada and Colin Ingram accounted for AB de Villiers (17).

Advertisement

Marcus Stoinis (15) also went after it and picked out Rahul Tewatia, leaving captain Kohli frustrated at the other end of the pitch as he too scored slowly.

BIG-HITTERS HALTED

Moeen Ali took the same approach as those who went before him and briefly enjoyed some success, smashing three sixes and making 32 off just 18 until Lamichhane's googly tempted him forwards and he was stumped.

Kohli belatedly went on the offensive, yet was similarly punished when he came face to face with Rabada, who then tore through the RCB order. The South Africa star also accounted for Akshdeep Nath (19) and Pawan Negi (0) in a sensational 3-5 over.

However, the home side's more aggressive end to the innings saw them at least reach a respectable total of 149-8.

SHREYAS SHINES

There was no rush for the Capitals in their response, but consistently sloppy RCB fielding allowed the visitors to produce handy totals.

Any hope RCB gained from Shikhar Dhawan's first-ball departure was brutally extinguished by Shreyas' superb batting display.

Kohli wore a look of resignation as Shreyas repeatedly found the gaps in a boundary-laden performance and his departure came too late - even with Rishabh Pant (18) and Chris Morris (0) quickly following - as an Axar Patel four completed the chase with seven balls and four wickets remaining.

Omnisport
NEWS
Gopal and Buttler pile more misery on Kohli's RCB
RELATED STORY
Rabada scalps four wickets, restricts RCB to 149/8
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs RCB - Hits and Flops 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 20, RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 20 RCB vs DC Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Now or never for RCB against Delhi Capitals (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs RCB | IPL Review | Jos Buttler | Shreyas Gopal
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs DC, Who said what: World reacts as Bangalore succumb to sixth consecutive loss
RELATED STORY
Toss: RCB asked to bat first by Delhi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 20 | Today
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us